BHUBANESWAR:With temperature rising in many parts of the State, the Government on Tuesday directed district Collectors to initiate measures to tackle possible heat wave conditions.Reviewing the action plan prepared by different departments to address situations arising out of heat wave and prevent related illness at a high-level meeting here, Chief Secretary AP Padhi asked district Collectors to identify water scarce areas and take measures well in advance to ensure adequate supply of safe drinking water to habitations facing problems.

They were also asked to make provision of drinking water at work sites, bus stops and public places by opening Jal Chatras (safe drinking water sheds) by involving voluntary organisations.Padhi asked the Panchayati Raj Department to repair defunct tube-wells on war footing and install riser pipes in tube wells in areas where water table shrinks fast during summer months.

The Chief Secretary directed the Health Department to make special arrangements in all Government hospitals and dispensaries for treatment of heat-stress patients. The Energy department was asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to hospitals.

As the demand for power during summer will go up, Gridco has been directed to go for power banking to meet the demand. The district Collectors have also been asked to intensify awareness campaigns and monitor the situation by holding meetings of district calamity committees at regular intervals.

The Water Resources Department has been instructed to release water from reservoirs as when required to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs. This should be done in consultation with the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation.