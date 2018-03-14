CUTTACK: Gangster Sushant Dhal Samant and BJD Corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Ranjita Biswal were sent on three-day police remand in connection with the recent firing case at Subhadrapur under Cuttack Sadar police limits.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, (JMFC), Cuttack (Rural) on Tuesday granted the permission to Commissionerate Police, who had filed a plea on March 9 seeking permission to take the two accused on remand for investigation into the firing on contractor Bijan Pal.

Following the court’s permission, Cuttack Sadar police has taken Susant and Ranjita and will be grilling them in the case, said a senior police officer.On March 7, Ranjita was arrested on the charges of supplying firearms to one Mrutyunjay Nayak alias Miku, who was arrested on March 4.

Acting on the direction Sushant, Nayak had opened fire at Bal with an attempt to kill him on February 23.

Police had seized three imported pistols and 55 rounds of ammunition from Nayak, who had during investigation confessed to have received the same from Ranjita through one Sarat Behera alias Kuna of Mansinghpatna.