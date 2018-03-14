SOHELA (BARGARH):A girl was allegedly strip-searched by teachers of Government High School at Panimora in Sohela block during the recently concluded High School Certificate (HSC) examination on suspicion of copying.While the teachers did not find any copying materials in her possession, the incident left the girl student harassed and humiliated.

On March 8, the girl was appearing in the HSC examination at Panimora along with 144 other students from High Schools of Chichinda, Lebdi, Kanapali besides Saraswati Sishu Mandir at Sohela. However, two lady teachers, including the PET, suspected her of cheating and called her outside. They then allegedly stripped her in front of other teachers and staff to check if she had any copying materials in her possession.

When the girl opposed and protested, the teachers threatened to expel her from the examination. Moreover, they also called the girl’s father after the exams and rebuked her in front of him. Sources said the victim had already been thoroughly searched before entering the examination hall.

Following the incident, the girl suffered from mental trauma which affected her performance in exams of other subjects. Later, her father reported the matter to the school headmaster, who is also holding additional charge of Block Education Officer. However, instead of initiating a probe into the incident, the headmaster allegedly tried to sweep the matter under the carpet.

While the parents of the victim are demanding stern action against the teachers involved in the incident, headmaster of the High School at Panimora Seshadeb Meher admitted the occurrence of incident and said all students, who were appearing in the examination, were checked.Sources said the father of the girl is contemplating to lodge a complaint with the police in this regard.