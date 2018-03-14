MALKANGIRI:The cops on Monday night arrested six persons and seized about 3.89 quintals of ganja worth about Rs 1 crore in two separate incidents. During a vehicle checking drive, Orkel police seized 224.8 kg of ganja from three motorcycles near Hathiamba Chowk and arrested two persons in this connection. The arrested were identified as Raghu Bhumia (33) of Bhejaguda village in Malkangiri and Pritam Gote (30) of Pakanmunda village within Mathili police limits in the district. In a separate incident, Podia police recovered 165 kg of ganja from a car and arrested four persons in this connection.