BHUBANESWAR:Hitting out at the State Government for making public the report of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on the alleged gang rape case at Kunduli, the State BJP on Tuesday said this is another deliberate attempt by the Crime Branch of police to mislead the investigation.

When the State Government handed over the case of the alleged gang rape victim to a court monitored special investigating team (SIT) and the matter is still under investigation, findings of the investigation are not revealed to the public as those are the property of the court, said sources.

Even the investigating agency is not bound to provide report of the investigation if sought under Right to Information (RTI). The revelation of the CFSL report violated the criminal procedure code, said senior advocate and BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya. Accusing the State Government of trying to derail the investigation from the beginning, Acharya said the ruling party is making all efforts to cover up the case. The way the Government has handled the Kunduli case, no such victim will ever dare to seek justice in future, he added. If the State Government really wants to provide justice to the family members of the Kunduli victim, the case should be handed over to CBI.