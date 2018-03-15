BERHAMPUR: Two minors, who had fled from a Madrasa in Khwaja Street area of the city, were rescued by Childline activists with help of Railway Protection Force from Berhampur Railway Station on Wednesday.The minors, hailing from East Medinipur district of West Bengal, were enrolled in the Madrasa by their parents six months back. However, unable to bear the torture meted out to them, the duo fled the Madrasa and reached the railway station to escape from the city.

Centre coordinator of the Childline HK Roy said the two were found crying at the station. They were not able to provide details of their home address and identify the area where the Madrasa was situated.

Immediately, the two were taken to RPF police station and after much persuasion, they disclosed that they had been kept at the Madrasa along with 20 another inmates. The minors further revealed that they were taught religious lessons at the Madrasa and beaten up mercilessly for silly mistakes.The duo said they were left at the Madrasa by their parents six months back. Unable to bear the ill-treatment, they scaled the boundary wall of the institution during the wee hours of Wednesday and reached the railway station with much difficulty to leave the city.

Childline director Sudhir Sabat said steps are being taken to locate the Madrasa and an FIR would be lodged with Town Police in this regard. “The Madrasa authorities should be asked to install CCTV cameras so that it can be verified whether they are following the guidelines of the Child Protection Act or not. Around 1000 Madrasas function in the State unlawfully which need a thorough verification by the Government,” Sabat said.Contacted, Additional SP Shantanu Dash said an investigation has been launched to locate the Madrasa and question its authorities in this regard.