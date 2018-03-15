BHUBANESWAR: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday met to decide on the strategy for the opening day of the budget session of the Assembly on March 20.Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra said since many of the MLAs will leave for attending the three day session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at New Delhi from March 16 and return on March 19, the meeting of the CLP was convened on Wednesday. Details about the issues to be raised during the session will be discussed on March 20 after the first day’s sitting of the Assembly is over, he said.

Mishra, however, said organisational matters were not discussed at the meeting. Prasad Harichandan, who should have been present at the meeting as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) did not attend. Besides, four MLAs, Krushna Sagaria, Kailash Chandra Kulesika, Naba Kishore Das and K Surya Rao were also absent. Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati, however, said the MLAs will meet the AICC president Rahul Gandhi and apprise him about the position of the party in the State.