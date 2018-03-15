BHUBANESWAR/PURI : Martyred Odia CRPF jawan Manoranjan Lenka’s mortal remains were brought in a special plane to Biju Patnaik International Airport. He was given a guard of honour which was attended by Ministers Shashi Bhusan Behera, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Badri Narayan Patra, CRPF IG Kamalkant Sharma and Odisha Police officers.From here his body was taken to his village, Rebana Nuagaon in Puri district. A CRPF DIG and an officer who were present there again gave him a guard of honour before his last rites were performed with full State honours, a CRPF personnel said.

“Lenka had joined the force as a constable in 2014. He was posted to 212 Battalion in Chhattisgarh after training,” he added. The slain jawan had recently visited his village to mourn his father’s death and had joined duty on March 13, which was also his birthday.Lenka was killed in Maoist ambush along with eight other CRPF personnel as land mine blasted their convoy in Sukma on March 13. Hundreds of villagers participated in the funeral procession. Puri District Magistrate condoled his death.