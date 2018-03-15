CUTTACK: Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda on Wednesday reviewed preparations ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the city on March 17. Panda, accompanied by department’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi and Cuttack Collector Susant Kumar Mohapatra, visited Anand Bhawan and Netaji Birthplace Museum where he took stock of the arrangements.

“I have come to take stock of different arrangements at Anand Bhawan and Netaji Birthplace Museum ahead of President’s visit,” said the Minister. All necessary arrangements are in final stages and instructions have been issued to expedite the work, he added. Exquisite paintings on the life of Biju Patnaik by eminent artist Rabi Narayan Rath will be displayed at Anand Bhawan on the occasion, said the Collector.

On the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta also visited Anand Bhawan and reviewed the arrangements. She gave suggestions on different arrangements for the galleries.

As per schedule, after landing at Naraj, the President will visit Netaji Birthplace Museum, inaugurate Anand Bhawan and then address public meeting on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.