BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) participating in an investment meet at Niti Aayog in New Delhi on Thursday for the integrated multi utilities project, infrastructure development in Bhubaneswar is all set to get a major boost.The project for development and maintenance would include components like 24X7 water supply, recycled water supply, storm water drainage, solid waste management, round the clock power supply, underground cabling, smart energy metre, road and pavement works, tree plantation, street furnishing and smart street lighting.

The event will be a joint exercise of Niti Aayog, Odisha Government and BSCL. Originally included in the Smart City proposal, the 3I (Integrated Infrastructure Improvement) project would cost around `370 crore.While detailed project and feasibility study reports have been prepared for underground cabling for power supply, storm water drainage system, 24X7 power supply and water supply, Niti Aayog and Odisha Government are learnt to have taken a decision to implement it on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The bidder would get annual annuity as revenue during the execution of the project and there would be grants for the selected bidder during implementation stage. These infrastructure-based public services will be handed over to a single utility operator.