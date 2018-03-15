JAIPUR: Tension prevailed in the district headquarters town on Wednesday after members of a minority community took to streets opposing demolition of the boundary wall of their religious shrine by the district administration for widening of a road. As per reports, the administration has launched a demolition drive to widen Municipality roads, parts of which are under encroachment. On Tuesday night, officials of Revenue and Roads and Building departments started razing illegal structures along Medical Chowk and the Ring Road stretch by excavators and earth movers.

However, while demolishing the boundary wall of the mosque at Gandhi Chowk, the JCB machine accidentally hit the roof of the shrine. As a result, a small portion of the roof collapsed. When the news spread, local Muslim residents rushed to the spot and stopped the demolition drive in protest. The agitators allegedly broke some machines used in the demolition work. Sensing trouble, police personnel were deployed in large numbers near Gandhi Chowk to avert any untoward incident.

On Wednesday morning, the local Muslims staged a road blockade near Gandhi Chowk in protest. Due to the blockade, traffic in the town was paralysed for over four hours. The agitators demanded compensation for the damaged roof of the mosque and postponement of demolition work. Later, Jajpur Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Dhal rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. The blockade was withdrawn after the Sub-Collector assured that the demolition work will be stopped.Dhal said the issue will be settled through talks. The district administration is widening the roads in Jajpur Municipality. Illegal structures encroaching the roads will be razed, he added.