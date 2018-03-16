BHUBANESWAR: Stating that the result of the by-poll to the Bijepur assembly constituency has given BJP a message to play the role of a powerful opposition in Odisha, union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan today came down heavily on the ruling BJD for its tacit understanding with the Congress to retain power in the state.

“The BJD had come to power in Odisha on an anti-Congress platform by forging an alliance with the BJP, but the regional outfit has now veered round to take support from the Congress to retain power,” the union minister said.

Pradhan said chief minister Naveen Patnaik's statement on Thursday avoiding a clear cut stand on BJD joining an anti-BJP alliance in future was a clear indication of a changed policy of the regional outfit.

The union minister was given a rousing welcome by his party colleagues and workers after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport a day after he was elected to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Pradhan criticised the statement of the BJD supremo following the by-poll defeats in Uttar Pradesh and

Bihar that the BJP is sinking fast.

“The victory of the BJD in the Bijepur bypoll is like a candle which gives maximum light before it is extinguished,” he said.

Referring to the result of the Bijepur by-poll, the union minister said that the number of voters garnered by Congress and BJD in Bijepur in 2014 assembly elections was nearly the same as the regional outfit's votes in the by-poll. But the votes of BJP in the assembly constituency has increased from 30,000 votes in

2014 polls to 62,000 votes in the by-election, he said.

The union minister called upon the BJP leaders and workers to expose the weaknesses of the state government effectively as the main opposition Congress in Odisha has nearly been decimated.

Pradhan said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the people of Odisha by sending him to the Upper House.