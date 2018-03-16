ROURKELA: Close on the heels of the landmine blast in Chhattisgarh, a powerful landmine was recovered from below a paved road which passes through the Maoist-infested Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, close to Sundargarh district border on Thursday.As per reports, a foot patrol party of the Jharkhand police and CRPF on Thursday afternoon detected the landmine weighing around 80 kg.

It was planted cleverly below the black-topping in the middle of Badjamda-Kiriburu road near Sedal Gate under Kiriburu police limits of West Singhbhum district. While walking down the road, the security personnel saw hidden electric wires alongside the road and trailing the wires, the bomb disposal squad detected the landmine and safely defused it.



Police suspect that the landmine might have been planted during construction of the road and was targeted to inflict casualties on the security forces. Confirming the seizures, West Singhbhum SP Mayur Patel said it was a powerful landmine weighing 80 kg. Asked on how the landmine was planted under the black-topping of the road, the SP said it was under verification and possible involvement of the road contractor and workers would be verified.