BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday accepted the proposal that sub-inspectors and constables placed in deputation to Special Operation Group (SOG) be treated as regular employees till the end of their posting in the elite anti-Naxal outfit.On the concluding day of 60th Senior Police Officers’ Conference, the IPS officers strongly pitched in for better incentives for Group C and D personnel sent on deputation to the SOG during discussion with Chief Secretary AP Padhi.

Although Group C and D employees are recruited on contractual basis since 2014, the IPS officers suggested that those fighting LWEs should be exempted from it. However, it was not accepted since this may lead to similar demands from other cadres.According to sources, the Chief Secretary said the Government would consider giving them a status on par with regular employees till the end of their deputation in SOG. It was also decided that medical and travel expenses of the SI and constables would be covered by the Government.

Currently, Group C and D police personnel get a consolidated pay for the first six years. There is no provision for other allowances though those serving in SOG are entitled to 60 per cent of the basic grade pay as incentive.During the conference, the need for more manpower in the urban police districts of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was also raised. During law and order arrangement, mega events and VVIP visits, mobilisation of police leads to a situation where police stations end up with very little personnel which calls for more appointment.