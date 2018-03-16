BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the officials to make all Government websites accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to allow them take advantage of resources available in the digital era.At a recent review meeting Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi also directed the officials concerned to make transportation systems accessible for PwDs and initiate special measures to provide all amenities to disabled children in both regular and special schools.

Instructing all departments to ensure compliance of all the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, he observed that adequate number of resource centres have to be set up for training of teachers dealing with differently-abled children.

The Chief Secretary advised all Secretaries to review existing schemes and make modifications in policies in order to provide support to PwDs as per the statutory requirement with focus on 5 per cent reservation in allotment of agricultural land and housing, 5 per cent reservation in all poverty alleviation and developmental schemes. The Chief Secretary announced that 10 more towns - Baripada, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Jeypore have been identified for accessibility audit and retrofitting of Government buildings.