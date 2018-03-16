CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police has collected vital information and clues about the criminal network of Dhal Samanta brothers and their modus operandi through which they were running operations from the jail. Police got the leads after grilling notorious gangster Susant Dhala Samant and arrested Corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ranjita Biswal, who were brought on three-day remand by Cuttack Sadar police in connection with Subhadrapur firing case.

While Susant is reported to have divulged names of his close aides who are operating their criminal network and disclosed their modus operandi, police are said to have obtained sufficient evidence by collecting the call detail record (CDR) of the conversation between Susant and Ranjita, who was arrested on March 7 for supplying firearms. She had provided the arms to Mrutyunjay Nayak alias Miku who was arrested on March 4 for trying to kill contractor Bijan Pal by opening fire on February 23 at the behest of Susant.

To corroborate the authenticity of call recordings, Commissionerate Police has submitted a petition in Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Cuttack (Rural) to collect voice samples of Sushant and Ranjita and send the same to laboratory for verification.

Considering the petition, court has allowed police to collect voice samples send the same to laboratory for corroboration, informed Additional Public Prosecutor Biswajit Baral.