JAGATSINGHPUR: A two-day pala artistes’ conference was organised at Niampada village in Jagatsinghpur block on Friday. Hundreds of pala artistes from different parts of the State have joined the districtlevel conference, organised by Sarala Pala Kalakar Sangh, affiliated to Sri Nilachala Nikhila Utkala Pala Gayak Parishad. Expressing concern over the sinking art form, they demanded Government initiative to revive pala. The Parishad has decided to set up a training centre to revive pala. Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board Bishnu Das, chairman of Jagatsinghpur Panchayat Samiti Laxmipriya Behera and educationist Dayanidhi Rout were present.