SAMBALPUR: AMID tight security, BJP workers staged demonstration near the office of Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) here on Friday protesting the arrest of former minister and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra for his alleged involvement in pre-poll violence which resulted in the death of a BJD worker at Banabira in Bargarh district on February 22. Mishra was arrested by Bargarh police on Thursday for his involvement in the violence which occurred two days ahead of Bijepur by-poll on February 24.

Condemning Mishra’s arrest, the agitators demanded withdrawal of the case against the BJP leader and CBI probe to ascertain the real cause behind the death of BJD worker Dileswar Sahu during the prepoll violence. Kuchinda MLA Rabi Naik termed Mishra’s arrest as politically motivated. “The BJP leader has been falsely framed in the incident. BJD workers attacked Mishra when he was in the ashram. Mishra was the first person to inform the police about the attack but the cops arrested him,” Naik said and added that police are working at the behest of the BJD-led State Government.

The BJD has failed to grow in the district as Mishra has huge influence in the region. Hence, the BJP leader was arrested on false charges at the behest of the ruling party, Naik claimed. He also threatened that the BJP will intensify protests over Mishra’s arrest in the coming days. President of Sambalpur Zilla Parishad Radheshyam Barik said they will continue their agitation until Mishra is released and the false charges against him withdrawn.