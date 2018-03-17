President Ram Nath Kovind along with First Lady Savita Kovind inaugurates 'Anand Bhawan' the ancestral house of legendary Biju Patnaik which is now converted into 'Museum and Learning Centre' at Cuttack on Saturday.| Photo: PTI

CUTTACK: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, today dedicated the Anand Bhavan Museum and Learning Centre, a memorial to the late chief minister Biju Patnaik, to the people of the nation.

Kovind, who is on his first visit to Odisha as President, inaugurated the museum in the presence of governor SC Jamir, chief minister Naveen Patnaik and several other dignitaries at a special function.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the museum and learning centre, the President said Biju Patnaik has a special place in the hearts of people. He earned affection and respect of all regions and political parties, he said and added that his legacy is beyond party affiliation.

Stating that not only Odisha, but the whole country is proud of Biju Patnaik, the President appreciated Naveen Patnaik and his family for handing over the Anand Bhawan campus to the state government. He expressed hope that visitors to this museum will be able to know more about the multi-dimensional personality of the late Biju Patnaik and get acquainted with a glorious chapter in the history of Odisha and India.

The President said there were two Anand Bhavans in the pre-independence days, one at Cuttack and another one at Allahabad where strategies were made to free the country from British rule.

Stating that Biju Patnaik stood for dignity of women, Kovind said the the vision of the legendary leader revolved around physical fitness and empowerment and happiness of women. He said Biju Patnaik who was minister for steel in the Morarji Desai cabinet was known as a man of steel.

Stating that all-round development of Odisha is necessary for India’s inclusive growth, the President said Odisha is rich in forest and mineral resources. The state can reach new heights with optimal and balanced use of these resources, he said and added Odisha also has a lot of potential in the tourism sector, which could increase employment and strengthen economic growth.

Governor SC Jamir described Biju Babu as a man of counrage and sharp personality.

The rescue of former Indonesian vice president Mohammad Hatta and Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir on July 22, 1947, bears ample testimony to his extraordinary bravery, he said.

In his address, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the Anand Bhawan which was dedicated to the people of the country by the President is closely associated with the socio-cultural changes in Odisha.

Stating that Biju Babu was a statesman, a true patriot and a humanist, he said the ideals of the legendary leader will remain as a torch bearer for the people of the next generation.

Minister for health and family welfare Pratap Jena and minister of state for tourism and culture Ashok Panda also addressed.

Earlier in the day, the President arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport with his wife Sabita Kovind in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight “Rajkamal”. From the airport, the President went to Cuttack and visited the Netaji Museum.

'Anand Bhawan' is a double-storied 10-room building located at Tulasipur. Five rooms in the ground floor has been converted to museum while there is a two-room library in the first floor.