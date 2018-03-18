SUNDARGARH : Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey of JMM and Congress MLA Prafulla Majhi on Saturday took to the streets with other activists at Sundargarh district headquarters town, demanding full implementation of PESA Act and other constitutional provisions in the tribal dominated district. The rally was held after the recent outburst of senior BJD leader and Rajgangpur MLA Mangla Kishan against George. Kishan had accused George of misleading innocent tribals on PESA Act.

A couple of days back, the tribal outfit Khuntkati Bikash Manch also conducted a march at Sundargarh to demand action against George and PESA rights activists for disrupting the development process by misinterpreting PESA Act and other constitutional provisions.After addressing a gathering at Bhawani Bhawani ground, the leaders marched up to the residential office of Sundargarh Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, where a memorandum was sent to the President and the Governor.

Sundargarh district is a scheduled district under the provisions of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, where the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 is applicable and the Governor is the actual Administrator," George said.