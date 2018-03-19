JATNI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday exhorted students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar to pay back to the society in their own little way to improve the quality of life of the less privileged.

Addressing the sixth convocation of the IIT-Bhubaneswar, the President said the IITians should aspire to achieve the best not only for themselves but also for society and the nation and world at large.“All of us must strive to give back to the society in our own little way. As IIT-ians, you are fortunate to have received world-class education. There is a moral obligation to pay back and help those who are less privileged in whichever manner the individual prefers. Of course, it would be best if this process of paying back enriches education and scholarship at the grassroots of our society,” Kovind said.

Referring to technological and educational initiatives taken by the institute in six adopted villages with the objective to improve the quality of life of the villagers, the President said he is confident that more such initiatives will be taken up in the days ahead.Congratulating the students who successfully graduated from the institute in 2017, Kovind said, “Being an IITian, you should aspire to achieve the best not only for yourself and your families but also for society, the nation and world at large. I am sure that you will not hesitate in taking up worthy challenges in your careers.”

“Being bright technocrats, I am sure that many of you would consider setting up your own ventures to give shape to your innovative ideas. In doing so, avail the benefits of the Union Government schemes that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.The President further appealed to the graduating students to continue their association with their teachers and peers and fully participate in nurturing their alma mater.

In the convocation, 295 students including 150 BTech, 60 MTech, 71 MSc and 14 PhD students received their degrees. Kovind awarded Kamal Nayan Reddy Challa, a Computer Science and Engineer student with the President of India gold medal for topping all BTech branches. Rishav Goyal, a student of Climate Science and Technology and Partha Sarathi Jena, Geology were awarded the Director’s gold medal for topping in MTech specialisations and MSc branches respectively.

The President also inaugurated the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai - Indian Oil Odisha campus and laid the foundation stone of the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar promoted by eight oil and gas PSUs. He complemented Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan for making these two projects possible.

Bharat Ratna for Biju Patnaik demanded



Bhubaneswar: The State unit of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday demanded that legendary leader Biju Patnaik should be conferred with Bharat Ratna. “Biju Babu’s contribution to Indonesia’s freedom struggle, Indo-Pak war as well as his role for the Russian Army during the 2nd World War is well known. Hence, we request you to confer Bharat Ratna on Biju Patnaik,” the Samajwadi Party said in a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. President of the state unit Rabi Behera said the party reiterated the demand for special category State status for Odisha. Almost 90 per cent of the population of Odisha is scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, Behera said and added that the economy of the State mostly depends on agriculture which remains at the mercy of nature. “Odisha needs special attention of the Centre and special category status is a long standing demand,” he said. The memorandum also urged the President to direct the State Government to implement 27 per cent reservation in jobs and admission for OBCs and constitute State Backward Class Commission.