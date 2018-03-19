BHUBANESWAR: The students of Rama Devi Women’s University on Sunday continued to stick to their stand and said they would continue to protest until their demands of allowing the college to function under the university and setting up a second campus are not fulfilled.Students’ union president of the college Souvagya Soumyashree Samal claimed that those aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in the only Government women’s college in Khurda district apprehend that they will have to shell out more admission fee to the university.

“The State Government’s 2015 notification stated that all women’s college under Utkal University will come under Rama Devi Women’s University. However, the women’s college was later converted into university along with Khallikote College in Ganjam. But, Khallikote College is now functioning under Khallikote University,” Samal said.

“There should be a women’s government college in every district and Rama Devi was the only women’s college in Khurda district. We want that the college should function under Rama Devi University instead of merging it. The education fee in the university is very high as the institution is providing self-financing courses. As a result, the economically backward students are finding it difficult to study here,” she added. The students also expressed their displeasure over the fact that their demand for allotment of land for the institute’s second campus has not been fulfilled.The Government officials had assured us that they will provide land for the second campus soon, they claimed.