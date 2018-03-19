BONAI (SUNDARGARH): Four Class X tribal girl students of the Government-run Jemamani High School within Tikayatpali police limits in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district on Sunday evening accused Headmaster Kshetrabasi Pradhan (42) of molesting them.

In a written complaint lodged with Bonai police, the four girls alleged that the Headmaster had arranged their stay at the hostel of Badgogua High School which was their matriculation examination centre. While other students were accommodated in separate rooms, the four girls were kept in a room where Pradhan was staying.

On February 23 night, the Headmaster allegedly instructed the girls to switch off the light and later, showed them obscene videos on his mobile phone and touched their private parts.The victims further alleged when they resisted his attempts, Pradhan threatened to get them failed in the examination.

The matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha was held from February 22 to March 8. As many as 21 girls and 26 boys of Jemamani High School had stayed at the hostel of Badgogua High School.

Villagers said after the exams, the girls mustered courage and narrated their ordeal to their parents. Though they tried to lodge a complaint with Tikayatpali police in this regard, the cops did not entertain them, the villagers alleged.

Finally, the tribal girls and their parents sought help of Bonai Sub-Collector Swadha Dev Singh who took up the matter with higher police officials, leading to registration of a case at Bonai police station.Rourkela SP Dr Uma Shankar Dash said a case of molestation has been registered as per the complaint of the girls. Appropriate action will be taken after inquiry, he added.