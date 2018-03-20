BHUBANESWAR: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik will discharge the functions of Odisha Governor in addition to his own duties till regular arrangements are made. Odisha Governor SC Jamir completed his tenure today.

Jamir addressed the budget session of the assembly on the last day as Governor of Odisha maintaining that the state is on the path of equitable and inclusive growth with quest for accelerated socio-economic development. “Anti-poverty programmes of the government, its pro-tribal and pro-women prgrammes, spirit of fighting against corruption and its attempt to empower all segments of population has resulted in setting national benchmarks in several sector,” he said.

The budget session had a noisy start as the Congress members staged a walk out during the Governor's address alleging that it had nothing on the problems faced by the people of state. “The address only

contains success of the state government and nothing on the distress condition of farmers, deteriorating law and order situation and other problems,” leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra told mediapersons outside the house.

The house was adjourned till tomorrow by Speaker Pradip Amat as Congress members created noisy scenes in the well of the house during discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address.