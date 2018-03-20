BHUBANESWAR: Governor SC Jamir today said that the law and order situation in the state remained peaceful during 2017, free from any communal violence and activities of the left wing extremists (LWEs) were under control, leading to protests from the opposition Congress members who boycotted the address.

Addressing the assembly on the opening day of the budget session, the Governor said, "Activities of left wing extremists (LWE) remained under control with no significant activities being noticed in the districts of Gajapati, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj an Nabarangpur." It was contained to a large extent in Nuapada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, he said.

The Governor, however, admitted that the Maoist menace was "challenging" in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Angul, Bolangir and Bargrh districts. Jamir said a new scheme, the Medical Assistance Funds for security personnel has been introduced for those receiving critical injuries during LWE operation. The ex-gratia amount has been enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per civilian victim, while Compassionate Grant for Security Personnel, who are victims of LWE violence, has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, he said.

Stating that the state government has set up 29 investigative units for crime against women (IUCAW) declared as district investigation units for handling sensitive cases on crime against women, the Governor said in order to rescue missing children, a campaign titled 'Operation Muskan-III' has been launched in two phases in 2017, during which 3,131 boys and 617 girls were rescued from within the state and outside.

Referring to the Mahanadi river water issue, the Governor said now that the Union Cabinet has already constituted a tribunal, the people of Odisha are assured of their due share of water from the river. The state government has urged the Prime Minister to direct Chhattisgarh to immediately stop construction of projects including six barrages across Mahanadi, he said and added that the government is pursuing the Pollavaram issue in the right direction to protect the interest of the state and its people.

Jamir said foodgrain production is estimated to reach 107 lakh MT during 2017-18 and 122 lakh MT in 2018-19. About the state's power scenario, he said the Odisha government has developed a comprehensive strategy to augment generation, transmission capacity and distribution infrastructure to provide quality

and uninterrupted power at affordable rates.

Stating that Odisha is now gradually unleashing its potential in sports and youth services, the Governor said world class infrastructure was created in 90 days which resulted in the stupendous and successful hosting of the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships. The crowning glory was the final edition of hockey world league final at Bhubaneswar, he said and added that the Kalinga stadium is getting prepared to host the men's hockey world cup 2018 in November-December.

Odisha is on the path of equitable and inclusive growth with quest for accelerated socio-economic development, Jamir said and added that anti-poverty programmes of the government, its pro-tribal and

pro-women programmes, spirit of fighting against corruption and its attempt to empower all segments of population has resulted in setting national benchmarks in several sectors.