BHUBANESWAR: THE prestigious Mahari Award-2018 was presented to noted Odissi danseuse, Sanchita Bhattacharya at the 24th edition of Guru Pankaj Utsav here on Monday.The award, instituted by Guru Pankaj Charan Odissi Research Foundation, carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and memento. The Kolkata-based dancer, researcher and choreographer Sanchita is a known soloist in the global arena and has performed at all renowned festivals of the country. She has also travelled to different parts of globe with her performances propagating Odissi and received many awards.

On the concluding evening, Sanchita mesmerised the audience with her performance based on ‘Madhurashtrakam’, written by Saint Vallabhacharya. The act was originally composed by Guru Pankaj Charan Das. “When I was dancing on the stage, I was transported to the world of Sri Krishna. I was so engrossed in the act that I could feel his presence,” said Sanchita, whose act was based on ‘Raag Malika’ and ‘Taal Malika’.

The evening progressed with another performance by Varanasi-based artiste Bharti Mishra. She too presented Abhinaya titled Sri Durga, based on the ‘Jata Juta slokha’. Her piece was originally choreographed by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. The music was composed by Debashish Sarkar.

Bengaluru-based artiste Paridhi Joshi also performed two acts. The first act titled ‘Hamsadhwani Pallavi’ was based on pure dance. It started with a slow pace and towards the end of the performance the audience was treated with faster movements and complex footwork. Paridhi’s second act was titled ‘Bajuthhi Sahi Bajare’. It was a pure Abhinaya where the artiste depicted how Radha was cautioned by her friends about her affair with Lord Krishna.

Artistes Rasika Gumaste and Tapan Kumar Sahoo also enthralled the audience with their performances. Among others, former Chief Secretary Subas Pani and secretary of the foundation Sarat Das were present.

Earlier, on the first day of the festival, Adi Guru Pankaj Charan Das Parampara Sanman was presented to USA-based veteran dancer Ratna Roy. The award has been instituted by Nalco.

The foundation also honoured Guru Niranjan Biswal with the title of Binakara for his outstanding contribution to Odissi music while Guru Bijay Kumar Barik received the title of Madeli for his expertise in playing Mardal. Singer Harapriya Swain was awarded for Odissi vocal. Artiste Amrita Das received Shashimani Nachuni Samprada for her excellence in Odissi dance.