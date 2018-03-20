JAIPUR: A 21-year-old woman has alleged that unidentified miscreants have morphed her face on naked pictures and uploaded them on social networking sites.In her complaint with Jajpur Road police, the victim, who works in an outlet of a mobile phone company in Vyas Nagar town, stated that a nude video, containing obscene morphed images of her, are doing rounds on social media sites Facebook and whatsApp.

The matter came to her notice after she received the obscene video on WhatsApp from an unknown number on Saturday.“Unidentified individuals took my pictures from my Facebook account and morphed them on naked pictures before uploading the same on social media networking sites,” she said.

The victim has also alleged that after the video went viral, her employer is pressurising her quit her job.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, police filed a case and have started investigation.



“We have registered a case under various Sections of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified miscreants. Investigation is on are arrests will be made soon,” said a police official.