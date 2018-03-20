BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Police on Monday launched e-office system developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Centre for Modernising Government Initiatives (CMGI). Launching the e-office system, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma asserted that it will ensure transparency, effectiveness, accountability and convenience.

“Since we deal with a lot of files that pass through several stages physically, it is not only cumbersome but also time consuming. By implementing e-office, paper work will be reduced by about 80 per cent. There will be no physical files to be dealt in the Police Headquarters after June. Our endeavour would be to finally reduce it to zero per cent and achieve the goal of paperless offices,” the DGP said.

“After the implementation of e-office at the headquarters, it will be easy for the range and district level offices to follow suit,” he added. The DGP also urged the NIC and CMGI to introduce e-office in other police offices of the State as well.

Executive Director, CMGI and IG Sanjay Kumar Singh informed that they will also implement e-offices in 10 directorates and four collectorates by December.Senior Technical Director, NIC, RN Behera said officials can easily search a file on the network and track its latest position.

Among others, ADG (Provisioning) Satyajit Mohanty, ADG (Police Headquarters) B Radhika, IG (Law and Order) Amitabh Thakur, IG (Police Headquarters) Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, project coordinator, CMGI, Pinaki Mohanty and Technical Director, NIC, B Satpathy were also present.