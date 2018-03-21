KORAPUT: Members of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Displaced Persons’ Association on Tuesday locked the factory gates demanding reservation in recruitment.The agitators, including residents of HAL adopted villages, also went on strike over 14-point charter of demands and restricted entry of employees to the factory. The demands include 60 per cent reservation for locals in regular posts, 90 per cent reservation in contractual appointment, conduct of written test in Sunabeda, provision of good roads, drinking water facilities and community centres in all adopted villages.

Addressing a protest meet, Displaced Persons’ Association president Trilochan Muduli alleged that the HAL management is neglecting peripheral development activities despite statutory CSR guidelines by the Government of India. The management has also ignored locals in recruitment process, he said.“Thousands of acres of land were acquired for establishment of HAL in the absence of R&R policy during 1960s. Till date, locals have been neglected in recruitment despite several directions from the Central Government,” Muduli alleged.

Though the members had earlier submitted a memorandum to HAL management in this regard, no action was taken, the agitators alleged.Later in the day, the strike was called off after HAL Executive Director Debasis Dev, General Manager, Engine Asutosh Mallick and Deputy General Manager, HR Tushar Ranjan Behera met the agitators and agreed to fulfil some of their demands.