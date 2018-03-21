ROURKELA: A students’ team named TIBURON of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R), under the guidance of Prof H P Roy, Department of Mechanical Engineering, recently bagged second position in the Singapore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Challenge - 2018. Singapore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Challenge is an international robotics competition conducted by IEEE OES at Singapore Polytechnic.

It is aimed at encouraging student teams to create miniature Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) that can do a variety of tasks, including manoeuvring through gates, dropping and retrieving objects from different locations and locating underwater beacons, without human control.