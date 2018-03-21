BHUBANESWAR: Governor SC Jamir on Tuesday said the law and order situation in the State remained peaceful during 2017, free from any communal violence and activities of the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) were under control. This led to protests from the opposition Congress members who boycotted the Governor’s address.Addressing the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session, the Governor said, “Activities of LWEs remained under control with no significant activities being noticed in the districts of Gajapati, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.” It was contained to a large extent in Nuapada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, he said.

The Governor, however, admitted that the Maoist menace was ‘challenging’ in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Angul, Balangir and Bargarh districts. A new scheme, Medical Assistance Funds for security personnel, has been introduced for those receiving critical injuries during LWE operation, Jamir said. The ex gratia amount has been enhanced from `1 lakh to `3 lakh per civilian victim, while Compassionate Grant for Security Personnel, who are victims of LWE violence, has been increased from ` 2 lakh to ` 4 lakh, he said.

The Government has set up 29 investigative units for crime against women (IUCAW) declared as district investigation units for handling sensitive cases on crime against women, the Governor said and added that in order to rescue missing children, a campaign ‘Operation Muskan-III’ has been launched in two phases in 2017, during which 3,131 boys and 617 girls were rescued from within the State and outside.Referring to the Mahanadi river water issue, the Governor said now that the Union Cabinet has already constituted a tribunal, people of Odisha are assured of their due share of water from the river. The Government is pursuing the Pollavaram issue in the right direction, he added.

Jamir said foodgrain production is estimated to reach 107 lakh tonne during 2017-18 and 122 lakh tonne in 2018-19. About the State’s power scenario, he said Odisha Government has developed a comprehensive strategy to augment generation, transmission capacity and distribution infrastructure to provide quality and uninterrupted power at affordable rates.

Stating that Odisha is now gradually unleashing its potential in sports and youth services, the Governor said world class infrastructure was created in 90 days which resulted in the stupendous and successful hosting of 22nd Asian Athletics Championships. The crowning glory was the final edition of hockey world league final at Bhubaneswar, he said.Odisha is on the path of equitable and inclusive growth with quest for accelerated socio-economic development, Jamir said and added that anti-poverty programmes of the Government, its pro-tribal and pro-women programmes, spirit of fighting against corruption and its attempt to empower all segments of population has resulted in setting national benchmarks in several sectors.