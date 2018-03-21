RAYAGADA: A 20-member team of Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) visited Tikri Plant of Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL) and other industries of Rayagada, including JK Paper Mills and MITS Food Park. Head of UAIL’s Tikri unit, Nagesh, took the members to the mines, refinery plant and around the firm’s CSR initiatives. The team was headed by UCCI’s vice-president Bramha Mishra and coordinated by executive body member A K Sharda. The visit was aimed at finding solutions to the issues pertaining to the industries in the district.

The head of the unit of JK Papers Limited, P K Suri, briefed the visiting members on safety measures, CSR initiatives, plantation and operational measures at the factory during the field trip. The team visited the state-of-art paper-making plant and world-class plantation programme through mist chambers and social forestry.

The members also visited MITS Food Park, a mega food park set up in association with MITS, GOI, GOO and IDCO as major promoters and the oldest and only commercial layer poultry unit, SS Foods Private Limited, at Anguru near JK Pur. The visit concluded with a workshop organised by UCCI with Rayagada Association of Industries & OASME, which discussed problems and aimed to open new avenues for entrepreneurs of the district.

The workshop was attended by Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and GM, RIC (Regional Industries Centre) Karakara and 40 members of Rayagada Small Scale Industry Association, led by Gobind Rao. Sources said the Collector took note of the association’s suggestions of making Rayagada SEZ and Industrial Park on the lines of NOCCI Industrial Park at Balasore.