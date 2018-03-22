BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) Solution installed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) is ready at 50 junctions across the City.The ATSC solution will provide traffic and transit management services to the traffic police in support of improving congestion and reducing delays in the Capital. A temporary traffic signal control room has started operating at BSCL office here to integrate all the 50

ATSC systems.

The traffic signal system has got several important features which are being implemented for the first time in the city. The system would be integrated in the centralised command and control centre in future.

Using composite signal control strategy, the system can improve travel time reliability by allowing vehicles move through intersections, reduce congestion by creating smoother flow across intersections, distribute green phase time equitably for all approaches and faster response to traffic conditions and emergencies.

An official of BSCL said apart from the ATSC, there will be 14 pelican signals and five blinkers at different locations to ensure road safety conditions. The pelicans and blinkers are in due process of getting installed and they would be completed very soon, he added.

While the pelicans could be used by the pedestrians to cross the busy roads by pressing a signal button to stop traffic for the safe passage of the crowd to the other side of the road, blinkers would help the commuters to be cautious while manoeuvring at any important junction.

The specially designed uniform traffic poles with signals mounted on horizontal cantilevers would enhance visibility of signals from long distance and direction signage atop traffic poles provide improved visibility.

As an innovative step towards ensuring optimum use of green energy source, the entire traffic signal control network is operated on solar energy generated from composite solar panels fitted on the signals. “The traffic signal control room would be integrated to the Master System Integrator (MSI), once it starts working for the city, coordinating all ICT-based interventions. The control room would operate from BSCL office till the MSI sets up temporary command and control centre,” the officer added.