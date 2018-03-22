BHUBANESWAR:Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday took additional charge of Odisha after the tenure of incumbent Governor SC Jamir ended on Tuesday.Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Vineet Saran administered the oath of office to him in a brief swearing in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan after Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi read out the warrant of appointment. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his Council of Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly and senior officers of the State Government were present.

Earlier, Governor designate was given warm welcome on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the afternoon. He was received by the Chief Minister and given ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at Raj Bhavan.