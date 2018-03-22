BARIPADA: A day after a trainer aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed along Odisha-Jharkhand border, senior IAF officials recovered its black box on Wednesday.A team of crash investigators of the IAF conducted a detailed probe at the site and recovered the black box from the wreckage of the aircraft. Two IAF teams conducted the rescue exercise.

It is believed that the recovery will help investigators ascertain the real cause behind the crash of the jet in which a pilot sustained injuries.Official sources said it will take one more day to collect the wreckage of the aircraft from the crash site.

The IAF Hawk trainer jet had crashed on Subarnarekha river bed near Topa Ghat in bordering Mahuldangiri village during a routine sortie at around 12 30 pm on Tuesday.The aircraft had taken off from Kalaikunda air-base in West Bengal.After the crash, local villagers rescued the pilot Arvind Joshi who suffered injuries as his head hit the rocky surface while landing with the help of parachute.