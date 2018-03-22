SAMBALPUR: Four playgrounds at Singhpali near Kainsir, Hirakud College, Burla NAC College and Mirgamunda area in the city will be transformed into mini-stadiums. District Sports Officer (DSO), Upendra Satpathy, said the estimated cost for development of each mini stadium was `25 lakh. The Sports and Youth Services Department had already sanctioned funds to the tune of `80 lakh for the same.

The remaining amount worth Rs 20 lakh will be provided by the local MP and MLA from their Local Area Development (LAD) fund. The grounds will be levelled and boundary walls will be constructed around each of the grounds. They will also have a proper drainage system. “Each of the grounds will have a portable goal post on both sides of the ground,” he said. Currently, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation is developing five mini stadiums at Dengimocha, Themra, Dhankauda, Mandlia and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose (NSCB) College ground with the funds provided by Sports and Youth Services Department.

DSO said the Sports and Youth Services Department was yet to select the department which would monitor the development of the mini stadiums. After the selection of the department, tender will be floated, he added.