ROURKELA: Adopting experimental cultivation of improved varieties of sweet corn and cow pea seeds, a small group of farmers in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district have managed to double their earning. Success of the fellow farmers has encouraged others to take up similar cultivation which is backed by proper agronomic practices.

Under the Doubling Farmers’ Income initiative, Rourkela-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra-II (KVK-II) had introduced cultivation of Madhu-3510 variety of sweet corn and Kashi Kanchan variety of cow pea at two selective villages in Bisra and Nuagaon blocks two years ago. The result has been encouraging.

Senior scientist and head of KVK-II JK Pati said under on-farm research method, five farmers of Khatankudar village under Udsu panchayat in Bisra block were encouraged to substitute paddy crop with sweet corn after considering the agro climatic zone with medium rainfall and black brown forest soil. Similarly, 10 farmers of Guduguda village under Barilept panchayat in Nuagaon block were motivated to cultivate cow pea on red black soil having similar climatic condition.

The KVK-II supplied them with improved varieties of seeds, extended training and technological support for better agronomic practices and water management, he added.Changa Oram (37), a marginal woman farmer of Khatankudar, said she had cultivated Madhu-3510 variety of sweet corn on about 50 decimal land and has received three-time higher return by selling the green cobs. Zabrius Tirkey (40) of Guduguda informed that he had cultivated Kashi Kanchan variety of cow pea on about 50 decimal land and managed to get about 2.5 times higher return. Now, fellow farmers are showing keenness to follow his cultivation method.

KVK-II sources said cultivation of Madhu-3510 variety of sweet corn resulted in higher yields with attractive whole green cobs with less incidence of diseases. The Kashi Kanchan variety of cow pea ensures higher yields with average length of 30 cm. Importantly, this variety is tolerant to Golden mosaic virus. The average net profit against the sweet corn crop is calculated at Rs 1,17,300 per hectare (ha) with cost benefit ratio of 2:95, while in case of cow pea crop, the average net profit is Rs 1,04,000 per ha and the cost benefit ratio is 2:70, they said.

Pati said sweet corn on one acre yields 38-40 quintals with cost of production ranging from Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000 and fetches more than three times higher return by selling green cobs for Rs 25-30 per kg. Similarly, cow pea per acre yields about 44 quintals against cost of production of about Rs 24,000 and fetches minimum sale proceeds of about Rs 66,000, he added.