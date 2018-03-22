JHARSUGUDA: A 22-year-old woman was produced in court on Wednesday for murdering her alcoholic husband at Telenpali Bartalpada within Brajrajnagar police limits.The woman, identified as Rinki, had strangulated her husband 27-year-old Padman Kumbhar alias Kulu to death on Sunday.

Police said Kulu used to torture his wife and children under the influence of liquor on a regular basis. Unable to bear the frequent beatings, Rinki decided to kill her husband.On Sunday afternoon, Kulu again started beating Rinki and the kids in an inebriated condition. Soon after, he became tired and fell asleep. In the evening, Rinki strangulated her sleeping husband with a rope to death.

When her in-laws, who stay at a nearby place, enquired about Kulu, Rinki said her husband did not return till late in the night. At 2 am, Kulu came home extremely drunk and went to bed. While trying to give him water, she found that Kulu was lying dead on the bed.On being informed, police launched an investigation with a scientific team and sniffer dog squad. Suspecting the role of Rinki, police detained her and during interrogation, the woman confessed to her crime. Rinki was arrested on Tuesday.Brajrajnagar IIC Biswamitra Harpal said a case has been registered and further investigation is on.