BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday announced fixed monthly remuneration for ASHA karmis working across the State and launched ‘ASHA Matrutwa Yojana’ for their care during pregnancy and motherhood.

ASHA or Accredited Social Health Activists will now get an assured remuneration of Rs 2,000 every month along with other existing benefits. The announcement came in the wake of the State achieving 97 per cent of the target during the Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign that ends on March 26. Earlier, an ASHA worker was getting Rs 600 a month to ensure four ante-natal check-ups and facilitating institutional delivery in rural areas and Rs 400 in urban areas.

As per the ASHA Matrutwa Yojana, an ASHA worker would get monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for six months for self-care during pregnancy from third trimester (seventh to ninth month) and new-born care up to three months.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said recognising the dedicated service by ASHAs and their immense contribution towards achieving the goal of healthy and disease-free Odisha, the Government has fixed assured monthly remuneration.

“It would benefit over 47,000 ASHAs across the State for which a budgetary provision of Rs 157 crore has been made. There has been a separate provision of Rs 56.52 lakh for Matrutwa Yojana,” Jena said.

In November last year, the Odisha ASHA Karmee Association had staged dharna in front of the Assembly and discussed with Health Minister over their demands that included a minimum pay of Rs 18,000 per month, EPF, pension and regularisation of jobs.