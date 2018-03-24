BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the British Council for strengthening cooperation in a number of fields including English skill, education, sports and culture besides investment promotion.Special Secretary, Planning and Convergence Department, GB Reddy signed the agrement with Director of British Council, India, Alan Gemmell in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith.

As the MoU was signed on the occasion of British Council’s 70 years of presence in the country, it hopes to work with Odisha Government to support the knowledge ambitions and economic growth of the State.

It also aims at improving opportunities for young people, impart quality education and higher education, skill development of young people and artists along with the cultural community.Chief Minister wished success to the overarching initiative in a wide array of areas. “I am happy that the MoU has been executed for cooperation and collaboration in the areas of skills, education and culture,” Naveen said.

The British Council will support the State government’s ‘Mo School’ (My School) initiative by contributing to the development English language skills for learners and teachers, including government-aided schools.“We hope to scale up our work in Odisha in a sustainable way and support the CM’s vision to make youth of the State more employable nationally and internationally, have better learning outcomes and seek greater cooperation in higher education sector,” Gemmell said.

The British Council, which has partnered with 12 States in the country, is all set to expand its existing work in Odisha, where it has already worked with 23 schools impacting over 18,000 students and over 100 teachers.As part of the agreement, it will improve capacity and motivation of English language teachers in primary and secondary schools through master trainers, help students prepare their CVs, make them ready for job interviews besides focusing on skill development of youths.Among others, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Home Secretary Asit Tripathy and several High Commissioners and officials of other Commonwealth countries were present.