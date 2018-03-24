BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD welcomed the budget for 2018-19 with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik describing it as a pro-people, pro-poor and balanced budget with strong focus on development.

“It will foster equitable and inclusive growth. I hope this budget will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Odisha,” Naveen told mediapersons. However, the Opposition Congress and BJP have described the budget as ‘disappointing.’ Stating that it will fail to fulfil the aspirations of the people, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said it does not have anything for youth, women, farmer, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Classes.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra criticised the budget and termed it as anti-farmer and anti-poor.

“Both the budgets are disappointing. No provisions have been made for the betterment of unemployed youth and it seems that the State Government has neglected western Odisha which is largely underdeveloped,” he said.