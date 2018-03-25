BHUBANESWAR:Police are tight-lipped whether a viral video led to the alleged murder of Unmaya Padhi, whose body was found on Kuakhai river bank in Naharkanta on March 21. Padhi of Bhadrak district was staying in BJB Nagar area here and was working at a private firm in Kharavel Nagar. He had allegedly captured an objectionable video of him and a woman, who was reportedly his colleague. Later the woman parted ways with him and entered into another relationship.

An enraged Unmaya sent the objectionable clip to the woman’s male friend. The woman lodged a complaint at Kharavel Nagar police station alleging harassment by Unmaya following which he was arrested and later released on bail.“We are investigating the case from all angles, including the possibility of viral video link,” DIG Satyabrata Bhoi said. Sources said police have detained two persons for questioning. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.