BHUBANESWAR:The City Police are yet to nab the culprits involved in killing a man, whose body was found at Kuakhai river bed in Naharkanta under Mancheswar police limits on March 21. Unmaya Padhi of Bhadrak district was found dead with a knife pierced in his body.

Though police immediately launched an investigation, they were left bewildered after Unmaya’s objectionable clip along with a woman started doing the rounds on social media. The deceased was staying in BJB Nagar and working at a private firm in Kharavela Nagar where he had allegedly captured an objectionable video of him and a woman, who was reportedly his colleague. Later, they parted ways and the woman entered into a relationship with another man. Unmaya had then sent the objectionable clip to the woman’s male friend, following which she lodged a harassment complaint with Kharavela Nagar police last year. He was arrested and later released on bail.

“The investigation into the matter is on from all angles, including the possibility of Unmaya being killed over the viral video. We received an information that the woman, who was in a relationship with Unmaya, was planning to flee the city with her male friend, following which we detained them,” police said.

In February last year, city police had recovered the body of an unidentified woman, who was possibly killed and was found inside an air bag, under Kuakhai river bridge. However, police yet to identify the deceased woman.