SUNDARGARH / KALAHANDI / DHENKANAL /BERHAMPUR: Devotees across the State celebrated Ram Navami with fervour on Sunday. In Sundargarh district, the festival was observed amid tight security arrangements. The devotees took out a procession at the communally sensitive Rajgangpur

town in the district.

The procession culminated at Baba Talab area. According to sources, about 30 platoons of police forces were deployed for the peaceful conduct of the procession. Besides, rooftop surveillance was conducted and armed policemen were deployed atop the buildings to avoid untoward incident.

Among others, Sundargarh District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Pinak Mishra were camping at the town. The Collector said about 25 Akhada Committees participated in the procession peacefully. Meanwhile, Ram Navami procession at Rourkela city will be taken out on Monday. Elaborate security measures have been arranged for the same. Devotees celebrated the festival in their own ways in different parts of Kalahandi district. They celebrated the day both at Ram temples and Sakti pithas. The week-long Ram Navami Mahotsav at Madhu Madhav Pitha of Dukri Chanchara concluded on Sunday.

On the occasion, devotees witnessed Ramacharitra Patha, Nama Yagya and took a holy dip in Punya Kunda. They visited Gudhandi cave to view pre-historic cave paintings. They also took bath in Dokrichanchara and Bhairav Dhar waterfalls. Ram Navami was also celebrated at Ramswami temple of Bhawanipatna. Devotees thronged Sakti shrines like Taratarini temple, Kali temple and Lankeswari temple of Junagarh.

Thousands of devotees thronged the famous tourist spot, Saptasajya , to offer prayer to the Lord. According to mythology, Queen Ratna Prava Devi had built the temple in Saptasajya in 1952. It was completed in 1957. Idols of Ram and Sita were brought from Ayodhya to be installed at the temple. After darshan, devotees enjoyed the scenic beauty of the spot. Former Union Minister K P Singh Deo performed puja with his wife in the temple. Members of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Iswariya Viswavidyalaya, Dhenkanal branch, organised a spiritual awareness programme for the devotees.

Berhampur wore a festive look as pandals were erected at different places in the city. People played devotional songs at temples and at the pandals. Several organisations opened kiosks to distribute free sweetened drinks to the pedestrians. Devotees performed various rituals at the temples. Police personnel were deployed at crowded places.