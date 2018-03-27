BHUBANESWAR:Police baton charged panchayat samiti members who were staging demonstration at Lower PMG over their 10-point charter of demands, including hike in monthly remuneration. Hundreds of protestors under the banner of Rajya Samiti Sabha Sabhya Mahasangha alleged that they had raised their demands with the State Government in February and were assured that some of their requests would be met by March 5, but to no avail.

The protestors proceeded towards the Assembly for submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister and attempted to get through the barricades, but were stopped by Commissionerate Police. “The protestors were demonstrating aggressively because of which we had to disperse them,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said. Police also detained some members of the organisation. “Our other demands include arranging proper work places inside gram panchayat offices, involving us while chalking out annual action plan for developmental works,” organisation’s chief coordinator Shakti Mishra said.