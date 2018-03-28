ROURKELA: Sleuths of Rourkela Commissionerate of Central GST and Central Excise department investigating into cases of tax evasion and tax fraud recovered about Rs 11.50 crore from different business firms. Rourkela Commissioner for CGST and Central Excise Satyendra Kumar Singh on Tuesday told mediapersons that Rs 8.5 crore has been recovered from different business firms indulging in CGST evasion, while another Rs 3 crore was recovered from three other firms for not filing returns. He said using extensive data analytics, they analysed periodical returns filed by the tax-paying firms only to detect mismatch of tax amounts deposited and volumes of business. He warned CGST tax payers to pay due taxes and file returns to avoid penal actions, adding that the action would continue.

Sources in Rourkela Commissionerate said about 150 business establishments have been identified for investigation and in the first phase, investigation has started against 15 firms. They said a special team, led by Assistant Commissioner A C Sunal and comprising several superintendents and inspectors, started investigation. In course of investigation, they detected incidents of CGST evasions to the tune of `11.50 crore by five trading firms in Rourkela besides Keonjhar and Angul districts.

These firms were indulging in under-reporting and non-reporting of revenues and not depositing right amount of taxes in the government exchequer after collection from business clients. They said of the Rs11.50 crore, about Rs 8.5 crore was recovered from four defaulting firms and process was underway to collect remaining Rs 3 crore from a firm in Rourkela. They further said Rs 3 crore was also recovered from three other firms who failed to file CGST returns, but were carrying out massive business transactions.