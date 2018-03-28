PHULBANI : A huge cache of daily use items of Naxals was seized by security forces from a Maoist camp in Kukulajhara forest within Khanjuirpada police limits here on Tuesday morning. The seized Maoist articles include medicines, saline bottles, radio set, sewing machine and cooking utensils. Acting on a tip off about a camp of members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh division, a joint team of SOG and CRPF jawans raided Kukulajhara forest. SP Prateek Singh said an exchange of fire took place between the rebels and security forces.

The forces fired around 50 rounds of bullets after which the Maoists left the camp leaving their articles behind. Around 10 to 15 Maoists who were present in the camp, the SP said and added that no causality has been reported. Combing operations have been intensified in the region.