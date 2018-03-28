BHUBANESWAR: To promote Start-ups in the State, Odisha Government has launched a self-certification scheme under which the entities can submit self-certify labour law compliance.According to a notification brought out by the Labour and ESI Department, Start-ups can self-certify submit compliance under Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act, 1996.

These enterprises can also do the same for Inter-State Migrant Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service), 1979, Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 and Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970.Start-ups registered under Start-up Odisha Initiative can opt for self-certification scheme and apply online. These entities will not be inspected for any of the four Acts for a year.From second year onwards, and till the end of third year of setting up the enterprise, inspection would be taken up only when credible violation complaints are received.