JAGATSINGHPUR: Gross irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have came to the fore in Naugaon block of the coastal district. Lakhs of rupees have been disbursed to beneficiaries for having built dwelling units under the scheme by producing fake photographs of buildings.

As per reports, at least 12 beneficiaries in Osakana panchayat of the block have not constructed any building but have taken Rs 70,000 each as first instalment by presenting photographs of some other houses. Interestingly, the plots which had been selected for construction of building under PMAY remain vacant.

The sarpanches and PRI members of Naugaon block alleged that it is all on pen and paper and fake photographs have been produced to avail the money. They cited an instance of two persons availing funds by showing the same plot of land where no construction has taken place.

Sarpanch of Osakana panchayat Sagarika Behera and PS Member Jayanti Bhoi said, “These are only a few examples but many beneficiaries of the block have misappropriated lakhs of rupees under PMAY scheme by showing false and old photographs of building. They have taken instalments totalling Rs 1.3 lakh per building. The PRI members have also submitted a memorandum to the Block Development Officer (BDO), Naugaon to conduct an inquiry into the issue.

They threatened to launch an agitation, if the local administration fails to probe into the matter and take action against the authorities involved in the scam and errant beneficiaries. On the other hand, the beneficiaries, who have received instalments for construction of the building, however, said the allegations by the Sarpanch are baseless.

Naugaon BDO Rajiv Lochan Singh said the administration has received the allegation from the Sarpanch of Osakana panchayat regarding irregularities in construction of buildings under PMAY. Steps are being taken to conduct an investigation and action will be taken against errant beneficiaries if found guilty, he added.

Launched in 2015, the scheme caters to the housing needs of mid-income group, economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income group (LIG).The Government envisages building affordable pucca houses with water facility, sanitation and electricity supply. Under the scheme, a beneficiary gets Rs 1.3 lakh in instalments at each stage of construction of the house.