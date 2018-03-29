BHUBANESWAR: As the State Potato Mission failed to achieve self sufficiency in production of the tuber even after three years of its launch, the International Potato Centre (ipc) has offered to assist the State Government to maximise production by using low cost techniques.

After having a series of meetings with senior officers of the State Government, ipc’s Regional Director for Asia Samarendu Mohanty said non-availability of quality seeds suitable for tropical climate is one of the major constraints to potato production in the State.

Providing quality seeds to the farmers of the State carries utmost importance to boost potato production. The International Potato Centre which seeks to reduce poverty by achieving food security on a sustained basis through scientific research has the expertise to assist the State farmers to improve potato cultivation and increase production in adverse weather condition using low cost techniques, he said.

Mohanty said the Kufri-Lima variety of potato seeds developed by ipc in collaboration with Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla is the right answer for the State. This potato seed is not only heat and drought resistance but also gives a good yield.

There is tremendous need to build an enabling environment to excel potato cultivation in the State and to enhance technological uptake capacity. Apart from providing low cost storage technology, ipc also support farmers in strengthening potato value chain, he said.